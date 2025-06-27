Upcountry History Museum Brings Dinosaurs Back From Extinction

× Expand Minnesota Children’s Museum Photos Provided by UHM “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice” takes children and visitors on a journey of discovery as they encounter unfamiliar landscapes and touchable dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes.

Hear the roars, feel the rattle of pounding footsteps, and marvel at the incredible creatures in the world of “Dinosaurs: Land of Fire and Ice,” now roaming at the Upcountry History Museum – Greenville County, a Smithsonian Affiliate!

An extraordinary journey of discovery, this bilingual exhibition brings children face to face with the prehistoric world as they cross thresholds of three distinctive sections to explore dinosaur habitats to better understand how these mysterious animals lived.

The steamy Land of Fire connects visitors with the home of the T-Rex and Triceratops. They can buzz through a volcano or work through a swampy bog climbing up and down the squishy surface of a typical forest floor dinosaurs roamed.

No coats are needed for a trip across the chilly Land of Ice where visitors meet a Troodon and Edmontosaurus, two dinosaurs that made their home in the Arctic’s cold climate of present-day Alaska. Breeze down an icy slide or hop across an icy river as you head toward more interactive activities.

Make your way to the Field Research Station to investigate clues about dinosaurs and uncover dinosaur bones in The Big Dig.

Young explorers will be fascinated with sculpted, touchable life-sized models that feature the most recent scientific discoveries about dinosaurs’ colors, textures and structural forms – all while investigating clues these prehistoric creatures left behind.

This exhibition, on display through September 21, 2025, was created by the Minnesota Children’s Museum.

The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.