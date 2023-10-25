United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts 733 Rivers St, North Carolina 28607

The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are on an exciting tour of Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia! Please join us for an unforgettable night of great American music and honoring our veterans.

Concerts & Live Music
