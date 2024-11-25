United Community Ice on Main

United Community Ice on Main is an open outdoor ice skating rink in the heart of downtown Greenville, South Carolina. This year, this winter tradition and favorite activity of many in the Upstate will open November 25, 2024. Located at Village Green near the Courtyard Marriott, you'll truly be skating in a winter wonderland when you come skate with us! The rink is open 7 days a week, excluding Christmas Day.

