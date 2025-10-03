× Expand Unicoi County Apple Festival

The Unicoi County Apple Festival, coordinated by the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce, is a premier two-day festival that has spanned more than four decades of longevity in Erwin, Tennessee. With an annual attendance of more than 110,000 attendees, the festival includes over 400 food and craft vendors, two entertainment stages, contests, activities, and much more.

The Unicoi County Apple Festival, a beloved event attracting more than 120,000 visitors annually, has been named one of the Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 events and has won four Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association Pinnacle Awards, along with the Johnson City Press Readers’ Choice Best Local Event from 2018 to 2022. With over 400 vendors offering unique crafts, delicious food, and family-friendly activities, this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever! Don’t miss the exciting new additions—a Tennis Tournament and an Apple Decorating Contest—guaranteed to make this year’s celebration unforgettable!

Join us October 3-4, 2025, in Erwin, Tennessee.