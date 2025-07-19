Twilight Hot as Hades Market
We are excited to invite you to our “Hot as Hades” event at the iconic Chattanooga Choo-Choo, presented by Shop the Market at, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.!
Event Highlights
- Spicy Produce: Explore a selection of hot peppers including serrano, jalapeño, habanero, and ghost peppers.
- Condiments: Sample a variety of spicy barbecue sauces, mustards, and mayonnaises.
- Culinary Delights: Enjoy spicy appetizers, main courses, and desserts prepared by our talented vendors.
This event promises a fiery and flavorful experience for all spice enthusiasts. We can’t wait to see you there!
Admission is free!
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink