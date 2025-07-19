Twilight Hot as Hades Market

Chattanooga Choo Choo 1400 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We are excited to invite you to our “Hot as Hades” event at the iconic Chattanooga Choo-Choo, presented by Shop the Market at, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.!

Event Highlights

  • Spicy Produce: Explore a selection of hot peppers including serrano, jalapeño, habanero, and ghost peppers.
  • Condiments: Sample a variety of spicy barbecue sauces, mustards, and mayonnaises.
  • Culinary Delights: Enjoy spicy appetizers, main courses, and desserts prepared by our talented vendors.

This event promises a fiery and flavorful experience for all spice enthusiasts. We can’t wait to see you there!

Admission is free!

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
