Twilight Hot as Hades Market

We are excited to invite you to our “Hot as Hades” event at the iconic Chattanooga Choo-Choo, presented by Shop the Market at, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.!

Event Highlights

Spicy Produce: Explore a selection of hot peppers including serrano, jalapeño, habanero, and ghost peppers.

Condiments: Sample a variety of spicy barbecue sauces, mustards, and mayonnaises.

Culinary Delights: Enjoy spicy appetizers, main courses, and desserts prepared by our talented vendors.

This event promises a fiery and flavorful experience for all spice enthusiasts. We can’t wait to see you there!

Admission is free!