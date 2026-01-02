× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer Explore an enchanting evening amidst the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains as the sun sets and the world transitions from day to night!

Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Ln., Delaplane, VA 20144.

Lost Mountain Trailhead Kiosk

When

Jan. 2, 2026. 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Explore an enchanting evening amidst the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains as the sun sets and the world transitions from day to night! Embark on an easy-to-moderate guided hike that winds through lush forests, open fields, and picturesque meadows. Experience the magic of twilight as the landscape transforms under the fading light and wildlife becomes more active during this mystical time of day. This Ranger-guided program is offered monthly on Fridays closest to the full moon. In addition to discussing the cultural significance of each moon, the hikes will cover topics like park history and agriculture, identification of local plant and animal species. Each month will be a unique, memorable experience, and guests are encouraged to return for multiple hikes throughout the year.

The hike distance will be approximately 2 to 2.5 miles and last 1.5 to 2 hours. Spaces are limited, and registration is highly encouraged. Sign up today via Eventbrite:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-hikes-tickets-1977531306371?aff=erelexpmlt

Please dress for the weather, wear footwear appropriate for hiking and bring water/snacks for all hikes. Leashed pets are welcome on all hikes. Flashlights/headlamps with red light settings are encouraged as the hike may end in the dark.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov