Twilight Hike - A Valentine's Day Hike

Explore an enchanting Valentine's evening amidst the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains as the sun sets and the world transitions from day to night! Embark on an easy to moderate guided hike that winds through lush forests, open fields, and picturesque meadows. Experience the magic of twilight as the landscape transforms under the fading light and wildlife becomes more active during this mystical time of day. Hike distance will be approximately 2 to 2.5 miles and last 1.5 to 2 hours. Spaces are limited and registration is highly encouraged. Sign up here today (copy and paste into browser): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/twilight-hikes-tickets-1026922401547?aff=oddtdtcreator

Please dress for the weather, wear footwear appropriate for hiking and bring water/snacks for all hikes. Leashed pets are welcome on all hikes.

Other details

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: Yes.

Children welcome: Yes.