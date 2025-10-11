Twilight Harvest Moon Market

× Expand Courtesy Visit Chattanooga

Kick off All Hallows’ Eve early with a celebration of the Harvest Moon! Join us Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 5-10 p.m. at the Chattanooga Choo Choo!

Immerse yourself in the season with enchanting lunar motifs, pumpkin-themed crafts, and delicious pumpkin-inspired dishes. Enjoy an evening filled with live music, a beer bar featuring craft-style harvest brews, and festive vibes that capture the magic of fall. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night!