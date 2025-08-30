× Expand Courtesy Shop the Market at

Discover the Twilight Grand Market!

Join us at the historic Chattanooga Choo-Choo on Saturday, August 30, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a unique night market experience. This event brings together a vibrant mix of local artisans, farmers, crafters, B2B vendors, wholesalers, and direct sales to create an unforgettable marketplace.

You’ll find:

• A curated selection of juried art, handmade goods, jewelry, and more from talented local makers.

• A dynamic atmosphere celebrating Chattanooga’s creative community.

• Live music, great food, and the perfect setting to explore and shop local.

The Twilight Grand Market is where creativity, business, and community come together. Mark your calendar and come enjoy this exciting evening!

Admission is free.