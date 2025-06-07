Twilight Firefly Market

✨Join us for the Twilight Firefly Market, a magical night market happening at the iconic Chattanooga Choo-Choo on Saturday, June 7, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.! As the sun sets, the marketplace comes alive with twinkling lights, offering a unique shopping experience under the stars. 🎨Explore an array of local artisans and makers featuring juried art, handcrafted goods, jewelry, and more. Enjoy live music and the vibrant energy of Chattanooga’s creative community in the warm summer evening. Don't miss this enchanting event perfect for all ages! 💫🎶

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
