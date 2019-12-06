Twilight Christmas Parade

Maysville East Second St. and Bridge St., Maysville, Kentucky 41056

Experience the joy of Christmas in our historic downtown Maysville district as a variety of floats spread Holiday cheer. Make plans to meet up with Santa afterwards to double check your status on his list! Line-up will be at 5:30 p.m. on E. 2nd Street. The parade route will be west on 2nd Street to Wall Street, Wall Street north to 3rd Street, east on 3rd to Bridge Street.

606-563-2596
