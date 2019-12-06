Twilight Christmas Parade
Maysville East Second St. and Bridge St., Maysville, Kentucky 41056
Experience the joy of Christmas in our historic downtown Maysville district as a variety of floats spread Holiday cheer. Make plans to meet up with Santa afterwards to double check your status on his list! Line-up will be at 5:30 p.m. on E. 2nd Street. The parade route will be west on 2nd Street to Wall Street, Wall Street north to 3rd Street, east on 3rd to Bridge Street.
Info
Maysville East Second St. and Bridge St., Maysville, Kentucky 41056