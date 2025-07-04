Tweetsie Railroad’s Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Engine No. 190 on the 4th of July at Tweetsie Railroad

Join us on Friday, July 4th, for Tweetsie Railroad’s Annual Fireworks Extravaganza—an unforgettable celebration of America’s independence and the park’s founding in 1957! Spend the day immersed in Old West adventures, from riding a historic steam train and exploring the authentic frontier town to enjoying classic amusement rides and live entertainment. We’re open from 10 AM to 9 PM, and the night concludes with the largest fireworks display in the region at 9:30 PM. Daytime admission is $65 for adults (13+), $45 for children (ages 3–12), and free for kids 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are $150 for adults and $110 for children. Parking is always free. Come make memories that last a lifetime!