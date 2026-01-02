× Expand Courtesy Tweetsie Railroad

All Aboard for Opening Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad

North Carolina's First Theme Park welcomes guests back for Easter weekend!

Gather your family and friends and join us as we kick off the 2026 season at Tweetsie Railroad. Opening Day, Saturday, April 4, 2026, falls on Easter weekend and marks the return of good old-fashioned family fun after the winter break.

The park will be open 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5.

A Classic Start to the Season

Opening Day is the perfect time to rediscover the charm of the Wild West and enjoy the experiences families have loved for generations. Guests can look forward to the return of Tweetsie Railroad’s Wild West Train Adventure, live shows and favorite amusement rides.

Easter Bunny Appearance

The Easter Bunny will make special appearances Opening Weekend during Diamond Lil’s Can-Can Revue.

Tweetsie Palace

Showtimes: 11:00 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

Guests can join the show during the Bunny Hop song

After each performance, families are invited to meet the Easter Bunny and take personal photos.

BUY TICKETS