Tweetsie Christmas: A Wild West Holiday Adventure

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening -- November 28, 2025 - December 28, 2025, plus December 22, 23, 29 & 30.

(Closed Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.)

Step into a Wild West Christmas town at Tweetsie Railroad! Join us for an unforgettable holiday experience in North Carolina’s beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Guests of all ages can enjoy a real train ride behind a historic steam locomotive, twinkling lights, sing-along carols, and festive family activities. Explore Santa’s Gingerbread House, where kids can share their holiday wishes and take photos with Santa himself (available until Christmas). Delight in holiday treats like hot chocolate, roast s’mores by the fire, and be transported by the joyful sounds of carolers and our special Christmas show.

From the open-air Christmas Train Ride to our holiday decorations and classic amusement rides -- Tweetsie Christmas is the perfect place to create cherished holiday memories with family.

Tickets

Adults (ages 13+) - $65

Children (ages 3-12) - $45

Children (ages 2 and under) - Free

Purchase Tickets

(All-inclusive pricing, free parking, and limited availability – reserve tickets early!)