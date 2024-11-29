× Expand Tweetsie Railroad

Celebrate the holiday season as Tweetsie Railroad transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas.

November 29 and 30, December 1, 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30.

Closed Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.

Tweetsie Christmas offers holiday activities the whole family will love, including a 20-minute nighttime train ride in an open-air car behind one of the park's historic steam locomotives on a three-mile route lined with over 1 million Christmas lights, a heartwarming, toe-tapping, live Christmas variety show, kid-friendly amusement rides, meetings with Santa in his Gingerbread House filled with candied furnishings, and roasting s’mores over an outdoor fire.