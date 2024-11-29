× Expand Tweetsie Railroad Tweetsie Railroad Ticket Office with Christmas Lights

Celebrate the holidays at Tweetsie Christmas! Enjoy a 20-minute night-time train ride, live Christmas variety show, kid-friendly rides, meet Santa in his Gingerbread House, roast s'mores, and take festive photos. On select nights from November 29 to December 30, tickets are $60 for adults (age 13+), $40 for children (age 3-12), and free for children 2 and under. Advance tickets required. Visit Tweetsie.com for more info.