Turtle Time in the Garden

to

IX Art Park 522 2nd St SE D, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902

Join us at The Botanical Garden of the Piedmont Spring Festival to learn about turtles from turtle enthusiast Jennifer Bryerton, co-founder and publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine. Starting at 10 am, Jennifer and a turtle friend will be at the Garden to meet and greet all turtle fans of all ages and answer simple questions about turtle life.

Info

IX Art Park 522 2nd St SE D, Charlottesville, Virginia 22902
Education & Learning
to
Google Calendar - Turtle Time in the Garden - 2025-04-26 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Turtle Time in the Garden - 2025-04-26 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Turtle Time in the Garden - 2025-04-26 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Turtle Time in the Garden - 2025-04-26 10:00:00 ical