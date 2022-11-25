× Expand TIEC Tryon Christmas Market

The Tryon Resort Christmas Market will feature more than 30 vendors curated to help you find gifts for everyone on your list this holiday season! Skip the hassle of shopping malls and trade chaos for Christmas cheer and handcrafted gifts. The market will be hosted front and center in Legends Plaza, right next to Tryon Resort’s Unique Boutique and General Store. Don’t forget to visit our seasonal shops and boutiques, too! Admission to the Christmas Market to shop the vendors is free and open to the public.

Live music will be featured all weekend long, with Darin & Brooke Aldridge bringing their talents to Saturday’s program. The award-winning Bluegrass band will grace the Legends Plaza stage with two sets at 2pm and 4pm. More information about live music programming throughout the weekend is still to be announced.

Christmas Market Dates: 11am-5pm, November 25-27th