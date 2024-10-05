× Expand Gainesville Theatre Alliance The True Story of the Three Little Pigs, book & lyrics by Robert Kauzlaric, music by Paul Gilvary & William Rush, based on the book by Jon Scieszka & Lane Smith

Gainesville Theatre Alliance presents THE TRUE STORY OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS, book & lyrics by Robert Kauzlaric, music by Paul Gilvary & William Rush, based on the book by Jon Scieszka & Lane Smith, October 5-12, 2024 at Brenau University’s Pearce Auditorium. The show is sponsored by the Melvin Douglas & Victoria Kay Ivester Foundation.

When the Big, Bad Wolf takes the stand in Piggsylvania’s Trial of the Century, he finally gets his say. But whether he’ll get a fair trial in a corrupt piggy court is anyone’s guess. Will the pigs’ splashy puppet show make a puppet out of justice, or is the wolf’s catchy song and dance about a sneeze gone wrong all razzle-dazzle? Enter the jury box and decide the wolf’s fate in this musical adaptation of the hit children’s book. Recommended for all ages.

Gainesville Theatre Alliance is a collaborative ensemble, uniting the theatre departments of the University of North Georgia and Brenau University.

Tickets are available now at GainesvilleTheatreAlliance.org or call the GTA Box Office at 678-717-3624.