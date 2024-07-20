× Expand Tri-State Outdoors Fest Facebook

Join us on July 20 for the 3rd Annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest in the breathtaking Cumberland Gap region! Immerse yourself in a day filled with outdoor excitement, featuring activities such as kayaking, caving, backpacking, boating, ziplining, and off-roading. Connect with representatives from local parks and outdoor agencies, enjoy live music, explore offerings from regional outdoor vendors, and participate in engaging workshops and guided hikes. Whether you're an adventure seeker or nature lover, this festival promises a thrilling and immersive experience for all. Don't miss out on the ultimate celebration of the great outdoors! Save the date and join us for a day of exploration and fun.