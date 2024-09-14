Trial by Fire Journey Tribute @ The Amp 2024 Concert Series

Pickens Amphitheater 114 W. Main St, Pickens, South Carolina 29671

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening at Pickens Amphitheater in Pickens, SC on September 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm. We’re thrilled to announce a FREE concert by the incredible band Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute like no other! Food trucks, ice-cold beer, and a whole lot of fun await you at this epic event. Bring your chairs and blankets.

