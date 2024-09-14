Trial by Fire Journey Tribute @ The Amp 2024 Concert Series

× Expand Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce Journey Tribute Trial by Fire

Don’t miss out on an unforgettable evening at Pickens Amphitheater in Pickens, SC on September 14, 2024, at 7:00 pm. We’re thrilled to announce a FREE concert by the incredible band Trial by Fire, a Journey tribute like no other! Food trucks, ice-cold beer, and a whole lot of fun await you at this epic event. Bring your chairs and blankets.