Tri-State Outdoors Fest
to
Cumberland Gap 530 Colwyn Ave., Tennessee 37724
×
Courtesy Tri-State Outdoors Fest
Head to Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, on July 19, 2025, to check out all things outdoors!
The Cumberland Gap region abounds with outdoor activities, from kayaking to ATV parks. Come see representatives from local parks and outdoor agencies, live music, shop from regional outdoor vendors, and attend workshops and guided hikes throughout the day.
Look for more details on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tristateoutdoorsfest/
Info
Cumberland Gap 530 Colwyn Ave., Tennessee 37724
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor