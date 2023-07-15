× Expand Tri-State Outdoors Fest

Join us for the second annual Tri-State Outdoors Fest! Our goal is to showcase and promote the boundless opportunities available in and around Cumberland Gap such as hiking, mountain biking, kayaking, canoeing, hunting, fishing, boating, golfing, and so much more! This event will take place in Cumberland Gap, TN on July 15, 2023. We look forward to hosting representatives from various groups and agencies from the region. From parks and wildlife agencies to for-profit businesses, and environmental nonprofit groups, there is a space for everyone! Come join us for a memorable weekend in celebration of our amazing outdoor spaces!