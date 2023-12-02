A Tree-mendous Hike
Sky Meadows State Park 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia 20144
Explore the rich natural history of trees guided by a Virginia Master Naturalist. Discover the tips and tricks of basic tree identification and the tree-mendous roles that trees play in our environment. Unearth the traditional uses and folklore of trees, and discover their namesakes. This guided 0.3-mile walk will be approximately one hour. The Sensory Explorers’ Trail is a nature trail accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Programs on the trail are designed to engage a variety of senses in the exploration of the natural world.
For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit their website at https://www.vmnshenandoah.org/ .
The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .
$10/car parking fee.