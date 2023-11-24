Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides

to

Hendersonville Historic Courthouse 1 Historic Courthouse Sq, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792

Downtown Hendersonville’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the season in the ultimate small-town fashion: the lighting of the town Christmas tree! Enjoy live Christmas music, shopping, hot drinks and delicious treats, followed by a countdown to Santa’s arrival, when he flips the switch at dusk and lights up Main Street.

The evening continues with carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Info

Hendersonville Historic Courthouse 1 Historic Courthouse Sq, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
828-693-9708
to
Google Calendar - Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides - 2023-11-24 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides - 2023-11-24 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides - 2023-11-24 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides - 2023-11-24 17:30:00 ical