Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides

Downtown Hendersonville’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the season in the ultimate small-town fashion: the lighting of the town Christmas tree! Enjoy live Christmas music, shopping, hot drinks and delicious treats, followed by a countdown to Santa’s arrival, when he flips the switch at dusk and lights up Main Street.

The evening continues with carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.