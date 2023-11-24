Tree Lighting and Carriage Rides
Hendersonville Historic Courthouse 1 Historic Courthouse Sq, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792
Downtown Hendersonville’s annual Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the season in the ultimate small-town fashion: the lighting of the town Christmas tree! Enjoy live Christmas music, shopping, hot drinks and delicious treats, followed by a countdown to Santa’s arrival, when he flips the switch at dusk and lights up Main Street.
The evening continues with carriage rides and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family