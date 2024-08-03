WV’s Greatest Raffle on WV’s Greatest Mountain

Incredible Food, Drinks, Entertainment and Prizes

Our wildly popular raffle party is held on the top of Snowshoe Mountain, where you will have the opportunity to experience incredible food and drinks from many local, non-profit organizations, awesome entertainment, and the company of hundreds of excited patrons in a festive atmosphere. Our MC keeps this 18 and up party going with regular and side prize drawings every five minutes throughout the entire day. We invite you to experience euphoria with us on August 3, 2024. There is truly no other experience quite like the Treasure on the Mountain Raffle. Don’t miss out on the chance to have one of the best times of your life!