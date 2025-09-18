× Expand Treasure Mountain Festival

The 57th Annual Treasure Mountain Festival -- called The Crown Jewel of Appalachia -- will take place on September 18-21, 2025, in Franklin, West Virginia. Join us for this year's festival!

In 1968, a handful of Pendleton County residents had a vision – to have an annual festival that would share the County’s history and scenic views with others. They chose the name Treasure Mountain Festival for two main reasons – the many treasures of our mountains (flora, fauna, rivers, hiking trails, etc.) and in reference to the 1758 attack on Fort Seybert in which legend states that the Indians buried the treasures from the fort in the mountains. Planning began, and the first festival kicked off on Friday, September 19, 1969.

