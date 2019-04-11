Transylvania County Public Schools Art Exhibit

Explore more than 200 pieces of artwork by students in K - 12 grade who live in Transylvania County (Brevard & Rosman students). This art exhibit will be a the TC Arts Council from April 11 thru May 17. The TC Arts Council Gallery is located at 349 S. Caldwell Street in Brevard, NC and is open Monday thru Friday from 9:30 am – 5:00 pm. For more information call the TC Arts Council at 828-884-2787.