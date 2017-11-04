Trails and Trees Studio Tour of Berkeley County

​​​The Trails and Trees Studio Tour is an opportunity to leisurely roam the scenic back roads of historic Berkeley County WV and visit the studios of the talented artisans that call it home.

The Tour is free. You travel at your own pace from studio to studio to get that behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and a chance to chat with the artists and learn about their special talents and skills.

Each studio provides refreshments and door prizes. There is even the chance to win a Grand Prize of $200 for those Tour guests who enter the Passport to Creativity drawing.

