× Expand Town of Damascus, Virginia Trail Town Twirl contra dance, held at the Rock School Auditorium in Damascus, Virginia

The town of Damascus is hosting a contra dance series, the Trail Town Twirl, in partnership with caller Warren Doyle of the Appalachian Folk School. The dance is open to all and includes a beginners' lesson beforehand at 7pm. Pay at the door; sliding scale of $5-15. Dances are held quarterly. Located at the Rock School Auditorium at 505 South Shady Avenue.