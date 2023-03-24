Trail Town Twirl Contra Dance

to

Town of Damascus Town of Damascus, Virginia

The town of Damascus is hosting a contra dance series, the Trail Town Twirl, in partnership with caller Warren Doyle of the Appalachian Folk School. The dance is open to all and includes a beginners' lesson beforehand at 7pm. Pay at the door; sliding scale of $5-15. Dances are held quarterly. Located at the Rock School Auditorium at 505 South Shady Avenue.

Info

Town of Damascus Town of Damascus, Virginia
Dance, Leisure & Recreation, Theater & Dance
2764753831
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trail Town Twirl Contra Dance - 2023-03-24 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trail Town Twirl Contra Dance - 2023-03-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trail Town Twirl Contra Dance - 2023-03-24 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trail Town Twirl Contra Dance - 2023-03-24 19:00:00 ical