Trade Mill & Native Heritage Days

Step back to a time when pioneers and Native American People came together to trade and sell goods.

This annual event celebrates the history of trading between Native American People and the pioneers who came to the frontier. The event honors both the tradition of trading days and the heritage of the people who called this place home.

Bands, hit & miss, engines, museum, powwow, craft & food vendors, kids zone, petting zoo, dancing, magic show, blacksmith, clogging, flute playing, storytelling and so much more.