Tourism Day at I-26 West Welcome Center

The I-26 West NC Welcome Center will host our 22nd Tourism Day on Friday the 8th from 10am-2pm. Back this year to mile marker 6 on I-26 in Mars Hill, are our friends from Reems Creek Pottery with hand building demonstrations and Curtis Wright Outfitters with fly fishing equipment. We are welcoming back Chimney Rock State Park, since they reopened after the Helene floods; as well as the Mountain Heritage Museum from Old Fort, who also sustained damage. Representatives of local accommodations will be handing out goodies and talking to folks about their amenities. Non profit organizations Monarch Watch, NC Bluebird Society and North Carolina Wildlife will be here with fun displays. We can’t forget our live music by acclaimed fiddler Roger Howell and his friends; as well as The Carolina Boxcars with lively country and bluegrass. Be sure to come inside the center for some snacks as a special thank you for traveling and let us know where you are from! Stop by or spend the day with us!