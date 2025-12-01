Tour of Trees
to
Downtown Blairsville, GA 3 Town Square, Blairsville, Georgia 30512
Join the Blairsville Chamber for their annual Tour of Trees! Explore over 50 beautifully decorated Christmas trees and wreaths, each created by local businesses and organizations. Stroll through this winter wonderland and enjoy a whimsical Gingerbread Village. Open throughout December, it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit!
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family