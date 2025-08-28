Tour de Lights

Mary Costa Plaza 500 Howard Baker Jr. Ave, Knoxville, Tennessee 37915

Tour de Lights is a free, family-friendly holiday bike ride and holiday market presented by Visit Knoxville & Bike Walk Knoxville.

The next Tour de Lights is already on the calendar.  Save the date for #TDLknox on December 13, 2025, at Mary Costa Plaza.

Go beyond the ordinary and position your business at the heart of a Tour de Lights, an event that draws thousands, all eager to celebrate, shop, and soak in a truly magical atmosphere.

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
