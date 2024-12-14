× Expand Bike Walk Knoxville

Prepare to immerse yourself in holiday joy with Tour de Lights, the fantastic, free, and family-friendly holiday bike ride presented by Visit Knoxville and Bike Walk Knoxville. Tour de Lights serves as a unifying celebration, engaging neighborhoods, local businesses, and the community, who gather to bask in the festive atmosphere. We encourage all participants to get into the holiday spirit by decorating themselves and their bikes.

Thank you to everyone who helped make Tour de Lights 2023 a success! We will see you all again on Saturday, December 14th, 2024!