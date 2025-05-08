Top of Georgia Plein Air Fine Arts Festival

× Expand Courtesy Scott Anna Photography

Plein air artists from all over the southeast will be competing for $2,000 + in awards. The public is invited to come and watch the artists as they paint in beautiful Hamilton Gardens, views of Lake Chatuge, or anything that might strike a creative chord. Saturday afternoon, judging will take place with the awarding of prizes, then the Artists' Gallery will be open for viewing.

Paintings will be for sale.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to watch these talented artists!

Artists interested in participating may get an Artist Information and Registration Form at www.topofgeorgiapleinair.com.

Thursday, May 8, 2025, 7:30am - 8pm | Friday, May 9, 2025, 6:30am - 8pm | Saturday, May 10, 2025, 6:30am - 5pm

Free admission to the public!