Held annually during Tommy Jarrell's birthday weekend. See photos from previous festivals over the years starting here.

The Round Peak region of Surry County is well-known for its rich history of old-time music. Tommy Jarrell, who played the old-time fiddle, was raised in the Round Peak community of Surry County. To celebrate Tommy’s life and music, the Tommy Jarrell Festival was created in 2002 to commemorate this accomplished old-time musician. Dances, music, concerts, and workshops are held during the last weekend of February each year – just before Tommy’s March 1st birthday. The Tommy Jarrell Celebration activities are centered in the Earle Theatre.

WAYNE ERBSEN BEGINNING BANJO WORKSHOP

Workshop on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 2:00-4:00 p.m.

Historic Earle Theatre

Workshop $35

The workshops will take place in the Betty Wright Room at the Arts Center (across the street from the Andy Griffith Playhouse) and will include bluegrass banjo. Participants will be given the opportunity to learn from our bluegrass and old-time master Wayne Erbsen. . The bluegrass banjo workshop is for total beginners with zero experience with the banjo. We'll learn such songs as "I'll Fly Away" and "Jed Clampett." Banjos will be available for a rental fee of $10 per banjo.

As a musician, Wayne is a master of old-time, bluegrass, folk, Appalachian, cowboy, pioneer, railroad, and gospel music and music of the Civil War. He plays clawhammer and bluegrass banjo, fiddle, mandolin and guitar. Wayne has performed at across America and in western Europe. He has recorded many solo CDs and written dozens of music instruction books and songbooks. Wayne has won numerous prizes at fiddler’s conventions, including 1st place in clawhammer banjo (Galax, Virginia, 1973) and 1st place in senior old-time fiddler (Fiddler’s Grove, North Carolina, 2004).

TOMMY JARRELL CELEBRATION OLD-TIME JAM

Saturday, March 1, 2025

4:00 to 5:00 pm

Historic Earle Theatre

142 North Main Street, Mount Airy, NC

TOMMY JARRELL BIRTHDAY CONCERT & DANCE

with Wayne Erbsen followed by THE ROUND PEAK BOYS

Saturday, March 1, 2025 at 6:30 pm

Historic Earle Theatre

Tickets $12

The Tommy Jarrell Birthday Celebration and Dance features Surry County Old-Time music and traditions.