Tomato Pie Festival
Boondock Farms 755 Foreman Street, Jackson, South Carolina 29831
Courtesy Boondock Farms
Join us for a Farmers Market + Vendor Fair + TOMATO PIES! Be sure to come inside our store to taste the delicious + savory + cheesy pies. Help us spread the word and get our friends and family out to the farm to shop with us and enjoy the day together.
Visit our website for details on our monthly festivals all year long!
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family