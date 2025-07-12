Tomato Pie Festival

Boondock Farms 755 Foreman Street, Jackson, South Carolina 29831

Join us for a Farmers Market + Vendor Fair + TOMATO PIES! Be sure to come inside our store to taste the delicious + savory + cheesy pies. Help us spread the word and get our friends and family out to the farm to shop with us and enjoy the day together.

Visit our website for details on our monthly festivals all year long!

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
