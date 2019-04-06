All Together Now: A Pediatric Patients’ Art Show

Grovewood Gallery hosts their 3rd annual exhibition of artwork created by pediatric patients’ in the Arts For Life program, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing positive healthcare experiences for pediatric patients and their families through arts education and engagement. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 2-5pm and feature live music, complimentary ice cream, and craft activities for kids. Admission is free. All artwork will be available for sale, and 100% of proceeds will benefit Arts For Life.