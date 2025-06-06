2025 Spring Studio Tour

Mark your calendars for the June 2025 Toe River Arts Studio Tour!

Join us, June 6–8, 2025, from 10 AM–5 PM each day, for this self-guided, driving tour featuring Toe River Artists and Galleries.

The Toe River Arts Studio Tour offers local and visiting art collectors the chance to see our artists in their natural, creative studio habitats — a true glimpse into the mind and makings of each artist.

In conjunction with the tour is the Annual Studio Tour Exhibition in the Kokol Gallery at our Spruce Pine location, featuring the work of participating studio tour artists.

The Meet the Artists reception will be on Friday, June 6, from 5:30 PM–7:30 PM in the Kokol Gallery.

Participation in the Toe River Arts Spring & Fall Studio Tours is an exclusive opportunity for our artist members. Online applications for the June 2025 Studio Tour are now live! The application deadline is March 10, 2025.