Toe River Arts Fall Studio Tour

The Studio Tour Preview Exhibition is an exhibition of work from artists in Mitchell and Yancey Counties who are participating in the November Studio Tour. The exhibit is in conjunction with the Annual November Studio Tour which takes place annually on the second weekend of November. This year’s studio tour weekend is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 7–9, 2025. The exhibition opens on November 2, 2025, in the Spruce Pine Kokol Gallery and will run through the tour weekend. It is an opportunity for visitors to get a preview of the artists that are on the tour and what they will be showing in their studios. We encourage visitors to come by the gallery and view this exhibition before they travel to the artists’ studios. There will be a reception on Friday, November 7, 5:30 PM–7:30 PM, and is open to the public.

Check our website for a list of exhibiting artists and participating galleries.