Toe River Arts Fall Studio Tour

Since 1992, the Toe River Arts Studio Tour has showcased the talent and studios of North Carolina’s Yancey and Mitchell County artists. These world-renowned, well-traveled, and skilled artists bring beauty to the world by sharing their craft. All of the artists featured have a fascinating story, interesting background, and their own “Journey of the Arts.” The Studio Tour is a showcase for local artists to feature their work, processes, and studio spaces. Along with the Studio Tour, participating artists will exhibit their work in the Spruce Pine Gallery.

2024 Fall Studio Tour

November 8 – 10, 2024

Participation in the Toe River Arts Spring & Fall Studio Tours is an exclusive opportunity for our artist members. This self-guided, driving tour featuring 85 – 100 Toe River Artists offers local and visiting art collectors the chance to see our artists in their natural, creative studio habitats — a true glimpse into the mind and makings of each artist.

The 2024 Fall Studio Tour will be here before you know it, November 8 – 10, 2024 from 10:30 am – 5:00 pm each day. Applications for artist members and gallery members are now open!