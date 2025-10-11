Tiger Fall Festival

Tiger 29 History St, Tiger, Georgia 30576

Join us for the 4th Annual Tiger Fall Festival (formerly Tiger Corn Festival). There will be art, crafts, entertainment, games for all ages, a cornhole tournament, food, raffle and more! Mark your calendars! This is a charitable event sponsored by Creating Ties That Bind. Visit their website at www.creatingtiesthatbind.org.

The festival will be held at the Tiger Town Park behind the Old Tiger Elementary/Board of Education building.

Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
