× Expand Courtesy Tiger Fall Festival

Join us for the 4th Annual Tiger Fall Festival (formerly Tiger Corn Festival). There will be art, crafts, entertainment, games for all ages, a cornhole tournament, food, raffle and more! Mark your calendars! This is a charitable event sponsored by Creating Ties That Bind. Visit their website at www.creatingtiesthatbind.org.

The festival will be held at the Tiger Town Park behind the Old Tiger Elementary/Board of Education building.