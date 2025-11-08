× Expand Courtesy Poplar Forest

Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn Saturday, November 8, 2025. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live music performances, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds.

General admission tickets, which include tasting and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass (while supplies last), are $35 in advance and $40 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; children ages 6 and under, free. Note: You must purchase a tasting ticket to taste or purchase wine.

EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVAL AS A JEFFERSON VIP

Enjoy access to a private tent, hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $150/person or $275/couple; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person.

