Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history when the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival returns to Thomas Jefferson’s south lawn. Join Poplar Forest in celebrating Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine with tastings from multiple regional wineries. Enjoy live music performances, graze on foods by local vendors and shop the artisan market for one-of-a-kind finds. Tour the president’s private retreat at a reduced rate throughout the day.

General admission tickets—which include tastings and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass, while supplies last—are $30 in advance, $35 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15; children age 6 and under, free. Note: you must purchase a tasting ticket to taste or purchase wine.

EXPERIENCE THE FESTIVAL AS A JEFFERSON VIP

Enjoy access to a private tent, hors d’oeuvres, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $150 per person; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person. VIP Tickets must be purchased by November 1, 2024 due to catering considerations.

EVERYONE purchasing a tasting ticket must show an ID at admission to the festival regardless of age. Please make sure to have your ID with you when you arrive.

House Tours are available for purchase the day of the event only for $10/ages 18+, $7/ages 6-17, free/under 6.

Tickets for the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival will be on sale August 1, 2024 and will turn off at 5 p.m. November 8th. Tickets will be available at the door for $35 ($15 for non-tasters).