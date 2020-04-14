Thomas Edison & Nikola Tesla | Chautauqua Talk

Free event and parking

More Info: HistoryComesAlive.org or 864-244-1499

Join an audience that loves talking back to history to discuss Thomas Edison and Nikola Tesla and the turn of the century War of the Currents – with Erik Vedeler, retired NASA Langley Research Center head of the electromagnetics and sensors branch and popular OLLI teacher at UNC Asheville.

In the late 19th century, the world battled over which electricity system—direct current (DC- Edison) or alternating current (AC - Tesla) – would become standard. Erik Vedeler will “enlighten” you.

This event is a discussion NOT a costumed performance. In the Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival June 12 – 21, Edison will be performed by Hank Fincken from Illinois and Tesla will be performed by Ian Ruskin from Los Angeles.