The Handmade Music School, along with The Floyd Country Store, is excited to announce the Third Annual Floyd County Old Time Music Get-Together at the beautiful EcoVillage in Floyd County, Virginia! This amazing four day camp will take place in early spring on March 19-22, 2020. Instructors include Caleb Klauder, Sammy Lind, Nadine Landry, Reeb Willms, Tatiana Hargreaves, Jake Blount, Adam Hurt, and Phil Jamison. Early bird cost for the camp is $350 through December 31, 2019. Cost increases to $400 on January 1, 2020.

The camp will take place at the Floyd Events Center, which is part of the Floyd EcoVillage. The facility features beautiful timber-framed buildings on 75 private acres just a few miles from the Blue Ridge Parkway and the charming town center of Floyd. The EcoVillage hosts a performance space with a great wooden dance floor, stage and sound system for concerts and dances, and a variety of teaching spaces. There is a dining hall with a commercial kitchen and we will be offering healthy and high-quality homemade food.