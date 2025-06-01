× Expand Courtesy Vanzara Inc.

The Walnut Street Bridge Festival is back for its 3rd year in Chattanooga, and it's going to be a blast! This year, the event will be held in Coolidge Park, not on the bridge, due to construction—but it’ll still be packed with fun!

Event Highlights Include:

Delicious food trucks with a variety of tasty treats

Live entertainment and local music performances

KidZone with fun activities for children of all ages

Pony rides for the little ones

Local business vendors offering unique products and handmade goods

Family-friendly activities for everyone to enjoy

Best of all, entry is FREE for the whole family! Go ahead and get your free tickets on our Eventbrite page. See you there for a day of fun and community celebration!