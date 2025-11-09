The Ultimate Spring Fest
The Colonnade 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia 30736
Get ready for the 2nd Annual Ultimate Spring Fest 2026 in Ringgold, GA!
Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
Location: The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Cir., Ringgold, GA
Time: 10 AM – 4 PM
Vendor, Sponsor & Entertainer Registration Now Open! We’re looking for:
- Vendors – Food, merchandise, services & more. Vendor fees start at $55 and up, based on participation.
- Activity Sponsors – Easter Egg Grab & Cake Walk. Sponsorship comes with great perks to showcase your brand before, during, and after the event.
- Entertainers – Bring your talent and be part of the fun!
Spaces are limited — don’t miss out!
Sign up or learn more: https://vonzarainc.com/the-ultimate-spring-fest
Questions? Call 404-437-6320 or text 404-827-8132
Presented by Vonzara, Inc.
