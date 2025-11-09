× Expand Facebook Georgia Pop Up Shops, Foodie Events & More

Get ready for the 2nd Annual Ultimate Spring Fest 2026 in Ringgold, GA!

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Location: The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Cir., Ringgold, GA

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Vendor, Sponsor & Entertainer Registration Now Open! We’re looking for:

Vendors – Food, merchandise, services & more. Vendor fees start at $55 and up, based on participation.

Activity Sponsors – Easter Egg Grab & Cake Walk. Sponsorship comes with great perks to showcase your brand before, during, and after the event.

Entertainers – Bring your talent and be part of the fun!

Spaces are limited — don’t miss out!

Sign up or learn more: https://vonzarainc.com/the-ultimate-spring-fest

Questions? Call 404-437-6320 or text 404-827-8132

Presented by Vonzara, Inc.