The Ultimate Spring Fest

The Colonnade 264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold, Georgia 30736

Get ready for the 2nd Annual Ultimate Spring Fest 2026 in Ringgold, GA!

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Location: The Colonnade, 264 Catoosa Cir., Ringgold, GA

Time: 10 AM – 4 PM

Vendor, Sponsor & Entertainer Registration Now Open! We’re looking for: 

  • Vendors – Food, merchandise, services & more. Vendor fees start at $55 and up, based on participation.
  • Activity Sponsors – Easter Egg Grab & Cake Walk. Sponsorship comes with great perks to showcase your brand before, during, and after the event.
  • Entertainers – Bring your talent and be part of the fun!

Spaces are limited — don’t miss out!

Sign up or learn more: https://vonzarainc.com/the-ultimate-spring-fest

Questions? Call 404-437-6320 or text 404-827-8132

Presented by Vonzara, Inc.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
404-437-6320
