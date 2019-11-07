The Songs of Larry McPeak Tribute Concert
Heritage Preservation Center 115 West Spiller St, Wytheville, Virginia 24382
The late Larry McPeak was Wytheville's own legendary musician, vocalist, songwriter and founding member of the McPeak Brothers Band. The award-winning musicians and vocalists will gather on our stage to bring back to life the songs of Larry McPeak. Joining Johnny Williams and Mike McPeak will be Nikki Wright, Steve Chrisley, Jeanette Williams, Adam McPeak, Lindsay Jackson and David Chrisley.
